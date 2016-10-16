Romania advocating faster advancement of file on European Public Prosecutor

Romania supports the faster advancement of the file concerning the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), according to a release by the Justice Ministry sent to Agerpres, after the participation of Minister Raluca Pruna (photo) in the works of the Justice Home Affairs Council in Luxembourg.

“The justice ministers talked about the current situation and the path to follow as regards the Regulation on the European Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Directive regarding the fight against fraud that affects the EU financial interests through the criminal law. Romania appreciates the efforts of the Presidency to finalise the text of the Regulation on the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, and backs the faster advancement of this file, as it has so far done,” says the release.

Talks on this topic will further at technical level, within the working groups at expert level, adds the source.

On the side-lines of the meeting, Minister Raluca Pruna met her counterparts from Austria, Denmark and Estonia.