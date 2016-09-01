Romania allowed to export live bovines for slaughtering to Turkey

Romanian is allowed to export live bovines for slaughtering to Turkey, Romania’s Agriculture Ministry reported on Wednesday citing from a memo released by the Turkish Embassy on August 22, 2016.

“Following high-level negotiations between Romania’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Achim Irimescu and his Turkish counterpart, Faruk Celik, the Turkish Embassy in Romania on August 22, 2016 released a memo to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development mentioning that because of guarantees provided by Romania’s National Animal Health and Food Security Authority (ANSVSA) to Turkey’s veterinary authorities, the import from Romania of live cattle for immediate slaughtering was allowed starting August 5, 2016,” MADR said in a press statement.

It added that in the period immediately ahead, ANSVSA will get in touch with their Turkish counterparts to agree on details.

MADR said the negotiations were conducted on the side-lines of a May 3-5, 2016 session in Antalya, Turkey, of the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Regional Conference for Europe.