Romania and Kazakhstan sign action plan for the two Foreign Ministries, agree to intensify political dialogue and economic cooperation

State Secretary for Strategic Affairs with Romania’s Foreign Ministry (MAE) Dan Neculaescu on Thursday attended a round of bilateral Romanian-Kazakh consultations with Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko, hosted by the MAE in Bucharest.

The consultations focused on the latest developments in and prospects for further development of the bilateral relationships between the two countries ahead of the 25th anniversary in 2017 of diplomatic ties between Romania and Kazakhstan and the Kazakh capital city of Astana hosting the Expo 2017 international exposition, according to MAE.

The two sides agreed on political dialogue as well as economic cooperation being intensified, along with bilateral cultural, educational and tourist contacts being consolidated. The new round of talks also touched on the development of the EU-Kazakhstan relations and Romania’s support to Kazakhstan in the area, along with cooperation under the EU Strategy for Central Asia.

Also discussed was multilateral cooperation, with emphasis on the current agendas of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the United Nations. The two officials exchanged opinions on the complex developments in the Black Sea Basin and Central Asia.

An action plan for the years 2017-2018 for the two foreign ministries was also signed.

At the end of the consultations, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko was welcomed by Romania’s Foreign Minister Lazar Comanescu.

The latest round of consultations added to a round in Astana on February 11, 2013 and a round in Bucharest, on April 22, 2014.