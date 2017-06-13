Romania, attending the Thaifex International Fair

Romania was officially represented by the President of the Prahova Chamber of Commerce and industry, Aurelian Gogulescu, at one of the most important exhibitions held in Asia, Bangkok – the Thaifex International Fair, an event that has already become traditional. The Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced that its President Aurelian Gogulescu attended the International Fair for Food Industry, including HoReCa and franchises in Bangkok, within a working visit to Thailand.

“On the occasion of the working visit to Thailand, Aurelian Gogulescu, the Preident of thePrahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry and His Excellency Komgrit Varakamin, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand in Romania, attended, on May 31, 2017, the opening of the THAIFEX International Fair, one of the most important exhibitions in Asia in the field of agro-food, beverage and equipment for food industry, to which almost 2000 exhibitors in more than 40 countries have been present”, the representatives of the Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry stated. Given that Aurelian Gogulescu has officially represented Romania, and since he is also a member of the leadership of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania, a series of high-level meetings have been held on this occasion.

Thus, the President of the Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand in Romania met Somkid Jatusripitak, the Vice Prime-Minister of Thailand, and Kalin Sarasin – the President of the Chamber of Commerce of Thailand, as well as other Thai officials and businessmen. A series of visits have been also organized to several companies that are important in terms of the future cooperation between Romania and Thailand.