Romania-China Business Forum: Guangdong Province, area with most Chinese billionaires, opens tourist representation Bureau in Bucharest

Romanian tourism, same as other economic sectors need Chinese investments, and the creation of partnerships and twinnings between cities of the two countries can be a solid foundation for economic development, Vice President of the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR) Aurelian Gogulescu stated at the Romania-China Business Forum on Monday.

“This is the strongest and the most representative delegation in the tourism area. I believe there is a very convincing signal from the Chinese side in regards to the tourism area, but also to the interest granted to Romania in general. The Guandong region is extremely rich being the province with the highest number of billionaires in China. The CCIR also had a collaboration with the Guangdong province representatives since 2007. The main topic of the conference is tourism, an important component of the economy, that we have to take serious when we talk about the economic exchange balance between Romania and China, especially in the hope of decreasing the commercial gap,” Aurelian Gogulescu stated.

Dignitaries and business men from the Guangdong province, attending the economic, trade and tourism Forum announced with this occasion the official opening of a tourist representation Bureau in Bucharest, starting 17 October 2016.

“Today we are founding a tourist representation Bureau in Bucharest, as part of an active development program of mutual tourism. Romania is a destination wanted by the people in Guangdong. Last year 6,100 Romanians visited Guangdong province, and 1,500 inhabitants of the province left for Romania. The Chinese investors in Guangdong need a continuous improvement of the collaboration mechanism to strengthen the collaboration foundation, as well as to protect investments,” Vice-Governor of the Guangdong Province Government Zhao Yufang stated.

Guangdong Province offers the access to a market of over 100 million inhabitants and is ranked first in China regarding the GDP of the region, which represents 11 percent of the country’s GDP.

“The Chinese market is a niche market for the Romanian tourism authority. The Chinese travelers who had a vacation outside the country spent abroad, in 2014, the amount of 165 billion US Dollars. We planned to organize info-trips with important Chinese tour operators and of course from Guangdong Province,” President of the National Tourism Authority Anca Pavel Nedea stated.

The CCIR organized on Monday the Romania-China Business Forum in partnership with the Commerce Department of the Guangdong Province in the People’s Republic of China, an event attended by almost 100 business men and representatives of the Guangdong Province authorities.

“Almost 70 years have passed since the diplomatic relations between Romania and China were established. Economic and commercial collaborations are very important in the very unfavourable context in which the world economy is difficultly recovering, and the worldwide commerce is slowly growing. The bilateral trade between Romania and China stood at 4.5 billion US Dollars last year. Therefore, China became the 11th commercial partner of Romania and the most important partner outside the European Union. In the first 7 months of this year the overall volume of bilateral trade reached 3.6 billion US Dollars, increasing by 5.6 percent compared to the same period of last year. The Chinese companies want to invest in Romania and carefully follow large infrastructure projects, railway project included,” Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Romania Xu Feihong mentioned.

The interest areas for this Forum were tourism, construction materials, chemical industry, furniture industry, vehicle industry, electronics, IT&C, food industry.