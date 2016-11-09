Romania could export 600 MW of electricity to Moldova by 2018

Romania could export 600 MW of electricity to Moldova, all the way to the capital city of Chisinau, by 2018, at the latest, official of the Forecast and Outlook Department with Romania’s Transelectrica electricity transmission operator Oana Zachia said Tuesday.

“There is a governmental agreement and also an agreement between transmission operators. At least as far as the agreement is concerned, 600 MW of electricity could be exported by 2018, at the latest. That is achievable via the Isaccea-Vulcanesti line, but the problem that still has to be solved is with the line from Vulcanesti to Chisinau,” Zachia told a national congress of the Association of Romania’s Electricity Suppliers.

She added that 2018 is a deadline agreed upon by the two national governments in their agreement.

“An interconnection line exists, so we basically could do the exports right now, but a line has to be built from Vulcanesti to Chisinau. The Moldovan partners have to draw up a project to this end and we can contribute to the project conduct if the two governments want it,” said Zachia.