Romania exported 951.7 million euros worth of clothing during the first four months of 2016, 7.3 percent more than the same time last year, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) data revealed.

Imports reached 420.7 million euros in the same period, 22.9 percent more than the first four months of 2015.

At the end of April, 131,200 people worked in clothing industry.

According to data released by INS, a Romanian household spent a monthly average of 53.73 lei on clothing last year, out of which 37.97 lei for garments, 9.22 lei for knitwear, and 4.86 lei for stockings and socks.