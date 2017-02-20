Romania exported iron and steel worth 1.424 billion euro, in first ten months of 2016

Romania exported, in the first ten months of 2016, iron and steel worth 1.424 billion euro, 13.3 percent less than the exports of 2015, according to data centralized by the National Institute for Statistics (INS).

Imports of iron and steel clocked in at 2.054 billion euro, being 8.9 percent smaller, comparative to those in the January – October 2015 period, a deficit of 630 million euro on this segment.

According to data of the Economy Ministry, the total value of the international trade of Romania, in the first months of 2016, was of 103.43 billion euro, a 5.4 percent increase over the first ten months of 2015, exports clocking in at 47.767 billion euro (+4.1 percent,), while imports grew to 55.67 billion euro (+6.4 percent). In these conditions, the commercial balance deficit of Romania grew by 23.2 percent, to the level of -6.414 billion euro (as of October 31, 2015), to -7.904 billion euro (as of October 31, 2016).