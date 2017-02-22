Romania exports clothing and accessories worth 2.4 billion euros, Jan.-Oct. 2016

In the first ten months of 2016, Romania exported clothing and accessories worth 2.41 billion euros, up 1.2 percent from the same period of 2015, according to data released on Tuesday by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Imports or clothing and accessories totalled 1.13 billion euros, up 25.7 percent from January-October 2015, which gave a trade surplus of 1.27 billion euros.

Data with the Economy Ministry show Romania’s international trade in the first ten months of 2016 exceeded 103.43 billion euros, up 5.3 percent y-o-y, with exports advancing to 47.767 billion euros (+4.1 percent), and imports going up to 55.67 billion euros (+6.4 percent).

Romania’s international trade deficit increased by 23.2 percent, from -6.414 billion euros as of October 31, 2015, to -7.904 billion euros as of October 31, 2016.