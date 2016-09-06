Romania gets Balkan gold. After 24 years, the Romanian Senior team climbed the first step of the podium at Jumping over Obstacles

The Jumping over Obstacles Balkan Games are over. Our athletes have managed to gain three medals at the Team tests: gold for Seniors, silver for Youth and bronze for children

Seniors Ionel Bucur with Cassius, Andy Candin with Caruso, Norbert Schuman with Belle de Jour and Radu Ilioi with Quintender had an excellent performance in the competition, ending the contest with only 8 penalty points.

The second place was taken by the Greek athletes, with 15 penalty points, while the third position was taken by Turkey with 17 penalty points.

The Youth team also obtained the silver, with 34 penalty points. The Youth team represented by Damian Cojocariu with La Grande Z, lisa Candin with Lara Croft, Alexandra Mladin Bradisteanu with Coopers Creek 5, Claudiu Floristean with Capable, Stefan Leonte with Bolandro, are Balkan Vice-Champions at Youth.

At Youth, gold was taken by the Greek team with 22 penalty points, while the Turkish athletes obtained the third place with 52 penalty points.

The Romanian Children team was represented in the competition by Ștefana Maria Ilas with Quickborn, Anne-Marie Bontea with For Future, Ștefania Stoica-Schuman with Colany, Sara Mușetescu with Daylight.

The gold was taken by the Turkish team with 4 penalty points, while the silver went to the Greek team with 12 penalty points.

“I am extremely happy for the performance we had. I congratulate the seniors for how they performed at the contest. It’s their merit that after 24 years we are Balkan Champions on Senior Teams again. The Youth team was also good. We value them to the same extent. The joy is even greater, as this performance was achieved at home. The children team is very precious, they are the future of the horse riding in Romania. Our entire attention goes to these talented children”, stated Vlad Bontea, the President of the Romanian Equestrian Federation.

All the Romanian athletes winning medals at the Balkan Games were expected Monday to the Parliament. “Congratulations, kids! You are a pride for Romania. Thank you for your performance!”, said the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Florin Iordache.

At the Jumping over Obstacles Balkan Games, the most important international sport competition held in Romania this year, attended 250 athletes from 8 Balkan countries. 40 Romanian athletes and 50 horses participated to all of the seven events: children, youth, Amazons, young horses, seniors and teams. The competition was held at the Horse Kingdom Club in Adunatii Copaceni, 15 minutes from Bucharest.