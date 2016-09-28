Romania grieves Shimon Peres’s death

President Iohannis to attend Shimon Peres’s funerals

President Klaus Iohannis will attend on Friday the funerals of the former President of the State of Israel Shimon Peres.

Iohannis sent on Wednesday condolences to his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin at the death of Shimon Peres, stating that he was a true visionary leader.

“Shimon Peres will remain in our memory and of entire humanity as one of the world’s personality that has no comparisons, a true visionary leader through his entire political activity as Prime Minister and as President of Israel, founding father of the State of Israel, relentless fighter in his attempt to finding a lasting solution to the Middle East peace process, and laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize. He was a true statesman for whom peace always represented a path to follow, with a profound trust in humanity and progress. In Romania we will always remember his true and deep friendship towards the Romanian people, Shimon Peres being the first Israeli President who visited our country in 2010,” President Iohannis’s message points out.

PM Ciolos: Shimon Peres, great world lider, last founding father of the State of Israel, peace promoter

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos sent condolence on Wednesday to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu at the death of former President Shimon Peres.

“I’ve learned with profound pain and emotion about the passing of President Shimon Peres, the last founding father of the State of Israel and peace promoter, internationally known. In this moments of deep sadness I would like to send condolences and sincere regrets on behalf of the Government,” reveals the message of the Romanian Prime Minister.

Ciolos stated that President Shimon Peres ” was a great world leader, who was guided by his strong commitment and by the fight for a peaceful coexistence of the peoples in the Middle East, efforts that were recognized by winning the Nobel Peace Prize.”

“An emblematic figure, President Peres also had a major contribution to the complex economic reorganization of his country. In this moment of deep grief, Romanians join the Israel people in its mourning, bringing tribute to a great friend of Romania who dedicated time and energy in order to strengthen the Romanian – Israeli relationship,” Dacian Ciolos points out.

MAE sends condolences on Peres’s death, says world has lost a first-rate politician

Romania’s Foreign Ministry (MAE) is extending condolences on the death of Israel’s former President Shimon Peres, saying that with the death of the Nobel peace prize laureate the entire world has lost a first-rate world politician.

In a press statement released on Wednesday, MAE says it is extending “deepest regret and sincerest condolences to Israel and the bereaved family over the passing away of former President Shimon Peres, the last surviving founding member of the State of Israel.”

With the death of Peres, says MAE, “the entire world has lost more than just a Nobel peace laureate, it has lost a first-rate politician of the world whose entire life was guided by the conviction that peace can only be obtained through tolerance and reconciliation.”

An advocate of harmonious co-existence of Middle East nations, Peres devoted his political career to the ideal of peace and stability, having contributed in a visionary manner to the edification of a strong and democratic State of Israel, says MAE.

It adds that Romania has lost “a big and devoted friend, the first Israeli president to visit Romania, in 2010, when he reiterated his interest in the consolidation of the special relationships durably uniting Romania and Israel.”

MAE is voicing conviction that “the legacy of Shimon Peres will endure, and that his example of an unflinching peace crusader will inspire the future generations of world leaders.”