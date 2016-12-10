Romania has starting Friday a portal of timber legal exploitation and transport

Romania has a new application dedicated to forestry sector – the portal of timber legal exploitation and transport – which was launched on Friday, as a first, by the Environment, Waters and Forestry Ministry (MMAP), within a press conference.

The new system is worth 30,000 Euros, and the company which implemented the project from which the relevant Ministry purchased the source-code is Indaco, Environment Minister Cristiana Pasca Palmer mentioned.

“Today (Friday – e.n.) we launch a new system through which we hope to get rid of illegal logging in Romania. The system is a web portal, available at inspectorulpadurii.ro. Through the new application, any illegal cutting will generate an alert to the authorized bodies. The system is already created, and in the following period the data will be uploaded. The data will be manually uploaded. I believe that in the first part of 2017, we will have all the data introduced into the system. In my opinion, no later than May – June 2017, this map has to be complete,” Pasca Palmer stated.

The portal operates satellite images and overlaps them, in real time, on electronic maps, therefore enabling the tracking of possible illegal forest cutting.