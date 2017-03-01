Romania, Hungary’s Gov’ts to convene in joint session in Timisoara (sources)

The national governments of Romania and Hungary will be convening in a joint session in the city of Timisoara, western Romania, in the period immediately ahead, according to government sources.

Romania’s Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto on Monday met in Budapest, Hungary, as a first step in a process that is meant to turn the relationships between Romania and Hungary into an example for other countries in the region.

The same sources say Romanian Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu is scheduled to attend next week a meeting of the heads of state or governments who are members of the Party of the European Socialists (PES) to be held ahead of the next summit of the Council of the European Union.

Grindeanu is also expected this spring to welcome Moldova’s Prime Minister Petru Filip as part of Romania awarding a second installment of a reimbursable loan to Moldova.