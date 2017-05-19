Romania imports 1.65 million barrels of crude oil in Q1 2017

In Q1 2017, Romania imported 1.65 million toe of crude oil, down 162,600 toe, or nine percent, from Q1 2016, according to data with the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The country’s crude oil output totalled 858,300 toe, down 4.8 percent (43,700 toe) from the same period of 2016.

Under Romania’s Energy Strategy published on the website of the Energy Ministry, the decline in the country’s crude oil production should continue at a slow pace between 2030 and 2050, from 22 to 13 TWh (from 1.93 to 1.15 million toe).

Under an ambitious decarbonisation scenario that also includes small oil prices, the crude output should reach a turning point in 2035, after which a sudden drop to zero should ensue.