Romania included on official list of classical swine fever free countries, to be allowed to export to third markets

Romania has been included on an official list of countries free of common swine pest drawn up by the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), which paves the way for restrictions being lifted on the country’s hog exports to third countries, the Romanian Meat Association (ARC) said Wednesday.

“The Romanian Meat Association is satisfied with the decision made by the General Assembly of the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), going on this week in Paris, to include Romania on a list of CSF (classic swine fever) free countries. ARC wants to commend and congratulate Chairman of Romania’s National Animal Health and Food Security Authority (ANSVSA) Geronimo Branescu (photo) and his team on their professionalism over the past ten years in proving that Romania is a CSF free country,” ARC said Wednesday in a press statement.

ARC also says that Romania being officially recognised as a CSF free country is all the more important as shortly a programme dealing with pork from Romanian animal farms becomes soon operational, a programme that Romania’s Agriculture Minister Petre Daea has notified to the European Commission.

Romania being officially recognised as a CSF-free country paves the way for restrictions being lifted on the country’s hog exports to third countries, such as the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan and Korea.

Lower House Speaker Dragnea: OIE recognition for Romania as country free of classical swine fever

Romania was admitted to the official list of countries free of classical swine fever and will receive on Thursday the relevant certificate at the plenary meeting of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), Chamber of Deputies Speaker and national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea said on Wednesday.

“Last night in Paris Romania was admitted to the official list of countries free of classical swine fever. On Thursday we will receive the certification diploma at the plenary meeting of the World Organization for Animal Health. The main barrier to Romania’s pork exports has thus been removed after more than 10 years! Having in view that the program ‘Pork from Romanian Farms’ will soon become operational, our country has all the chances to make a forceful comeback on international markets after years in a row of pork imports exceeding exports 10 times. States such as Japan, the US, Canada, or Mexico have already voiced their intention to start bilateral negotiations, it’s a huge achievement and I appreciate the effort made by president of the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority Geronimo Branescu, who pleaded Romania’s case before the international forum,” Dragnea wrote on Facebook.