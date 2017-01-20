Romania inks contract to participate in ‘Expo Astana – 2017’

Rapil Zhoshybayev, Commissioner of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 and Romania’s Commissioner for ‘Expo Astana – 2017’, Radu Serban, inked the contract of Romania’s participation in the said exhibition on Friday, at the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) seat, in the presence of Minister Teodor Melescanu.

The chief diplomat said that Romania will participate with a 370-sqm national pavilion where both traditions and perspectives of the Romanian energy will be displayed.

“Romania is among the European Union’s front-runners as regards the weight of the renewable energies in the total national power mix,” said Melescanu, who also talked about the ELI-NP (Extreme Light Infrastructure – Nuclear Physics) project in Magurele, which develops the most innovative laser worldwide.

“We intend to present this project in our pavilion,” said Melescanu.

According to the minister, the recent decision by the Kazakh government to cancel mandatory short-stay visas for Romanian citizens starting with 1 January 2017 will be “a good stimulus” for the Romanians who wish to visit Astana.

Radu Serban added that in Kazakhstan live around 21,000 Romanians and Moldovans.

Romania’s participation with a national pavilion in this exhibition to unfold 10 June through 10 September is an opportunity to promote the country’s interests, by approaching this current theme, the “Energy of the future.”

After 1989, Romania has participated in all the world expos organised by the International Bureau for Exhibitions.