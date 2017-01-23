Romania, Kazakhstan determined to further enhance interaction in energy sector

*Romania signed contract to participate in ‘Expo Astana – 2017’

Rapil Zhoshybayev, Commissioner of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 and Romania’s Commissioner for ‘Expo Astana – 2017’, Radu Serban, inked the contract of Romania’s participation in the said exhibition on Friday, at the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) seat, in the presence of Minister Teodor Melescanu and Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Romania Daulet Batrashev.

Melescanu said that Romania will participate with a 370-sqm national pavilion where both traditions and perspectives of the Romanian energy will be displayed.

“Romania is among the European Union’s front-runners as regards the weight of the renewable energies in the total national power mix,” said Melescanu, who also talked about the ELI-NP (Extreme Light Infrastructure – Nuclear Physics) project in Magurele, which develops the most innovative laser worldwide.

“We intend to present this project in our pavilion,” said Melescanu.

According to the minister, the recent decision by the Kazakh government to cancel mandatory short-stay visas for Romanian citizens starting with 1 January 2017 will be “a good stimulus” for the Romanians who wish to visit Astana.

Radu Serban added that in Kazakhstan live around 21,000 Romanians and Moldovans.

Romania’s participation with a national pavilion in this exhibition to unfold 10 June through 10 September is an opportunity to promote the country’s interests, by approaching this current theme, the “Energy of the future.”

After 1989, Romania has participated in all the world expos organised by the International Bureau for Exhibitions.

At the meeting with the Romanian FM, the sides discussed the state and prospects of development of the Kazakh-Romanian partnership as well as further steps on deepening bilateral dialogue and ways of its expansion.

Melescanu noted that Romania attaches great importance to the participation in the EXPO 2017 and briefed about the Ministry’s plan to hold the National Day of Romania at the exhibition in Astana in late July 2017.

Upon signing the document, EXPO 2017 Commissioner gave a briefing for Romanian mass media.

Besides the official meeting with Romania’s Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu, Kazakhstan’s EXPO 2017 Commissioner Rapil Zhoshybayev met also in Bucharest with Minister of Energy Toma-Florin Petcu, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Tourism Mircea-Titus Dobre and Romania’s EXPO-2017 Commissioner Radu Petru Serban.

According to inform.kz, at the meeting with Romanian Minister of Energy Toma-Florin Petcu, the Kazakh delegation discussed the situation and further development of interaction in energy sector, as per implementation of the agreements mentioned in the Protocol of the 12th meeting of the Kazakh-Romanian Intergovernmental Commission for Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation held no October 12, 2016.

Toma-Florin Petcu said that Romania actively implements new technologies in renewable energy sphere. In 2014, Romania achieved the EU-2020 (24%) goal on using the renewable energy sources (24.9%).

The meeting with the top officials of the Romanian Tourism Ministry discussed the prospects of development of bilateral interaction in tourism as well as the opportunity of launching Astana-Bucharest direct flight. The Commissioner noted that beginning from 1st January 2017, the citizens of Romania are allowed to visit Kazakhstan without visas for the period of up to 30 days.

Secretary of State Mircea-Titus Dobre expressed interest in strengthening cooperation in this sphere and pointed out readiness of Romanian tour operators to establish closer ties with their Kazakhstani colleagues ahead of the exhibition.

While in Romania, Rapil Zhoshybayev met also with the members of the Group of Friendship with Kazakhstan including deputies of the Parliament, representatives of academic and business communities of the country.