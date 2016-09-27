Romania, market with one of the fastest growing for ABC Data Distribution

ABC Data has recently announced the financial results for the markets of the Central and Eastern Europe for the first half of 2016. One of the biggest surprises comes from Romania, where the market is going through a rapid growth compared with the other countries and the with previous years. For ABC Data, Romania had one of the highest revenue growth, which means more than 79% in the first half of 2016, compared to the same period in 2015. The actual figures are consistent with the company’s strategy to strengthen the position and the build of a strong portofolio of partners in Romania.

The dynamic growth in the first half of 2016 has resulted from investments and activities undertaken on the Romanian market and the CEE region. In Romania, ABC Data Distribution has signed contracts with local key suppliers such as Lenovo, BenQ, TPVision (for Philips TVs), ASUS Components and Networking, Synology and Eaton. At the same time, the company completed some regional agreements with 3D Pixelio or Navitel (before the contract was signed with Intel).

Such an approach has enabled the dynamic development of the ABC Data Distribution offer in Romania. So today it provides access to the local resellers in over 1,000 brands and approximately 220,000 products (a few months ago the offer was 180,000). No other vendor offers a portfolio so rich and diverse like this.

“The rapid development of ABC Data can be explained better by the main product categories. The largest increase was driven by notebooks, desktops, networking, PC and gaming components. The Customers also were interested in buying wearable, those small and easy to use devices that connect to the smartphone. We note, however, an increase in the demand for Apple products and networking. These indicators show that our market is maturing from year to year. There is an undeniable need for the better equipment of high-speed connections to the Internet and to be integrated with the mobile devices” , said Alexander Gheorghiu (photo), ABC Data Distribution commercial director.

“In our competitive domain it is impossible to stand still. We need to constantly develop. This is why, in addition to the strong strengthening of the Group, we will put a great emphasis on the regional diversification” , said Andrzej Kuźniak, vice president of the administration board of ABC Data. “We are the only distributor, in this part of Europe, which operates directly in eight European countries. The top traders appreciate that they have us as a partner and we can cooperate effectively not just in one or two countries but in the whole region “, said Andrzej Kuźniak.

According to IDC and PMR, until 2018, the IT distribution revenues in Western Europe should increase from 95 billion dollars to around 100 billion, which means an increase of 5%. At the same time, in the EEC, the increase will be from 15 to 18 billion, more exactly of 20%.

About ABC Data

With over 25 years of experience, ABC Data is the only regional distributor of IT and electronics that operates directly on eight markets in Central and Eastern Europe: Romania, Czech Republic, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary. In Romania, the subsidiary company is located in Bucharest and it is led by a team of highly experienced Romanian professionals who pay close attention to the business partners. The team is led by Sergiu Lujanschi. In Central and Eastern Europe, ABC Data offers the widest range of products: more than 180,000 products from over 1,000 brand names. The company works regularly with over 13,000 retailers.

The company ensures fast delivery in any region of Central and Eastern Europe, due to the strategic location of the four logistics centers. One of them is in Romania. The proof of the service quality offered by ABC Data represents the six EMEA Channel Academy awards for the best distributor in Central and Eastern Europe, received since 2009. ABC Data was one of the first companies in Central and Eastern Europe that has joined GTDC, a significant association of the largest IT distributors worldwide. In 2010, ABC Data was listed for the first time at the Warsaw stock exchange.