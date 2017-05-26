Romania pledges to apply anti-Semitism working definition

Romania is pledging to apply the anti-Semitism working definition that the member states of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) adopted by consensus at a plenary session hosted by Bucharest City in 2016 under the Romanian IHRA chairmanship, according to a governmental memorandum adopted on Thursday.

“For the application of this working definition, the Justice Ministry and the Interior Ministry will start off consultations with the law enforcement bodies to identify adequate measures for the use of this instrument, including in professional training programmes. Acting on proposals from the Justice Ministry, the Romanian Government will address Parliament in order to consolidate the legislative framework based on this initiative. Likewise, the Education Ministry will make sure the definition is included in the civic education curricula,” according to a press statement released by the Government.

It says that the Romanian Government pledging to apply the anti-Semitism working definition as adopted by IHRA is “confirmation of Romania’s commitments as an IHRA member, and it expresses the strong political commitment of Romania to act decisively against anti-Semitism, extremism, racism and any other form of negative discrimination and intolerance.”

“This way the Romanian society will be provided with an efficient guide that will contribute toward better understanding and definition of anti-Semitic actions as well as of the consequences deriving therefrom,” reads the statement.

The working definition of anti-Semitism was adopted by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) at a plenary session in Bucharest, May 23-26, under the Romanian chairmanship of IHRA.

The approval of his working document was hailed and praised by important international organisations, including the American Jewish Committee, WJRO, the Anti-Defamation League, as well as the Israeli Government.

Similar decision to apply the working definition of anti-Semitism adopted by IHRA has been made so far by the national governments of the UK and Austria.

On April 25, 2017, the European Commission decided to post the definition on its official website.