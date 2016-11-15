Romania ranked 2nd in European Cyber Security Challenge

Romania ranked 2nd in the European Cyber Security Challenge, which was organized in Dusseldorf, Germany, in the period 7-11 November 2016, according to the Romanian National Computer Security Incident Response Team (CERT-RO).

The event, which is designed for persons with abilities in the IT area, represents an initiative of the European Union Agency for Network and Information Security (ENISA) and was carried out accordingly with the Action Plan regarding the Implementation of Cyber Security Strategy of the EU.

The states from Europe participating in the European Cyber Security Challenge were represented by a single team made up of 10 contestants, 5 seniors (aged 20-30 years) and 5 juniors (aged 14-19 years).

At the end of the competition, Romania’s team, which was trained by security specialists from the Bitdefender managed to rank 2nd.

“The CERT-RO, in partnership with the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) and National Agency for Computer System Security (ANSSI), alongside the main sponsors, namely Bitdefender, Orange Romania and Q-East Software, have organized in May, this year, the online stage of selecting the national team for this European competition. Afterwards, in the end of June the on-site selection took place, which included exercises from the area of web application security, cyber attack and defense, cryptography, analysis of network traffic, reverse engineering, as well as public presentation simulations. In order to support the selected team to represent Romania in this challenge, the SRI, alongside Bitdefender and Orange Romania have organized training sessions, aimed at the growth of expertise and the development of team spirit. The 2015 edition offered Romania the possibility to participate for the first time in the ECSC, occasion on which the Romanian contestants made acquaintance with the format and understood the requirements of the challenge,” the CERT-RO mentions in a press release.

The CERTO ensures the draw up and the dissemination of public policies regarding the prevention and counteracting of incidents within the cyber infrastructures, according to the area of expertise and analyses the procedural and technical malfunctions on the level of cybernetic infrastructures.