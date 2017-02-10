Official statistics: Romania’s gas imports surge 629 pct in 2016

Romania’s gas imports shot up 629 percent in 2016 compared with 2015, reaching 1.185 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe), shows data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics.

The country’s gas production dropped 12.5 percent in 2016 to 7.487 million toe.

Last November, head of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) Niculae Havrilet said that Romania might import 40 percent of the national gas consumption this winter season, in order to take advantage of the international prices which are even 20 lei per MWh lower than those of the gas in domestic storage facilities.

Havrilet mentioned that under a Government Resolution adopted in summer, household prices are frozen at 60 lei per MWh until April 1, 2017.

“The price establishment system by Government Resolution is scrapped beginning April 1, and ANRE will establish a methodology for the formation of household prices under free market conditions. This means that a customer – household or other – consumes a natural gas basket that includes import gas, domestically produced gas and gas from storage facilities. These three sources make up a basket to be further managed by ANRE by a methodology requiring household suppliers to ensure an optimum balance so as to keep the price as low as possible,” the ANRE president explained back then.