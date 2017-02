Romania reports December 2016 negative population growth of 9,782

Romania has recorded a December 2016 negative population growth of 9,782, as deaths outnumbered births 25,066 to 15,284, according to data with the National Statistics Institute (INS) released on Friday.

December 2016 births were by 548 fewer than in November 2016, while December 2016 deaths outnumbered November 2016 deaths by 3,497.

Deaths of infants under one year of age reached 120 in December 2016, up 20 from November 2016.

There were 6,130 marriages recorded in December 2016 with the registrar’s offices, 346 fewer than in November 2016. Divorces under final and binding court rulings under Law 202/2010 stood at 2,439, up 27 from November 2016.

Live births declined 542 y-o-y in December 2016, while deaths increased by 2,464 in similar terms. Population growth was negative both in December 2016 (- 9,782), and in December 2015 (- 6,776).

Deaths in infants under one year of age increased by 34 in December 2016 from December 2015.

December 2016 marriages outnumbered December 2015 marriages by 1,143. Divorces under final and binding court rulings were down 141 in December 2016 from December 2015.