Romania situation on European Parliament’s agenda on Thursday. European Commission: We are following with great concern the recent developments in Romania

A debate on the Romanian judiciary and the rule of law will be organised on Thursday morning, within the European Parliament. The debate will be the first item on the plenary session’s order of the day. The debate in Brussels, which will start at 10 a.m. Romanian time, was demanded by the EPP and ALDE groups. On the other hand, a member of the EP’s Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats has asked for the dispatch of a fact-finding mission to Romania in order for the situation to be clarified.

” We want to see to what extent the current judiciary is working in Romania. Here is our proposal, a debate in plenary session, a debate within the LIBE committee and a fact-finding mission to Romania,” said Maria Joao Rodrigues, Socialist MEP, according to Digi 24.

” Unfortunately, today we are witnessing a cancellation of the criminal law in Romania, thousands of corruption cases currently being probed by the judiciary are basically being taken off the dockets, including cases which concern high-level officials and members of the current Government. That is precisely why it is of utmost interest to talk about this situation in Romania. If the state is corruptible and can be bought, then this has an impact on the entire population,” stated Manfred Weber, EPP MEP.

” Is criminal law policy the prerogative of governments or of courts of law? Are Constitutional Court decisions optional for magistrates, judges and prosecutors in a rule of law or are they mandatory? Should conflicts between the branches of government be managed by the judicial branch? Should parliaments still adopt laws? Should the laws that govern the functioning of the judiciary be drafted alongside intelligence services through administrative forms and not through the law? These are questions that need an answer,” declared Norica Nicolai, independent MEP.

European Commission: We are following with great concern the recent developments in Romania

European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker and First Vice President Frans Timmermans issued a stern warning for the Romanian Government after the adoption of the emergency ordinance that modifies the Criminal Codes. The two leaders of the European Commission state they are following the recent developments in Romania with great concern.

“The fight against corruption needs to be advanced, not undone. We are following the latest developments in Romania with great concern.

The irreversibility of the progress achieved in the fight against corruption is essential for the Commission to assess whether at some point monitoring under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) could be phased out.

Our CVM Report, published last week, acknowledged the track record achieved so far by prosecutors and judges in Romania in addressing high-level corruption. At the same time, it made clear that any steps which undermine this progress, or have the effect of weakening or shrinking the scope of corruption as an offence, would have an impact on any future assessments.

In this context, the Commission warns against backtracking and will look thoroughly at the emergency ordinance on the Criminal Code and the Law on Pardons in this light,” reads the joint statement issued by President Juncker and First Vice President Timmermans on the fight against corruption in Romania.

