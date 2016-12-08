Romania SMEs could access up to 200,000 lei online credits from OTP Bank

The Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Romania, as a first for the local market, could access online credits of up to 200,000 lei (around 44,000 euros) from the OTP Bank Romania, through an overdraft with no real estate collateral, guaranteed by surety.

In order to get a credit, the clients use the OTPdirekt – Internet Banking platform. The clients legal persons who are asking for such a credit do benefit from a maximum of 200,000 lei, on no more than 12 months, with possibility to stretch the period, with no real estate guarantees, since for this product the banks is only asking a security mortgage on all current accounts opened at OTP Bank Romania and a surety contract inked with the shareholder / majority associate and/or administrator (if different from the majority shareholder/associate), quick approval.

“By launching this product, unique so far on the banking market in Romania, we wish to reconfirm that we are a trustworthy partner of the small- and medium-sized enterprises, that we want to be next to them the long of their whole development experience, by building long-lasting relations and helping them boost their business. We try to continually adjust our crediting products to the real needs of the SMEs, to ease them through to advantageous sources of financing their investments and working capital, through flexible and useful solutions to developing businesses and local economy. We also envisage the constant match of our products and services to the the general digitalisation trends,” said Roxana Hidan, director with the SMEs Directorate of OTP Bank Romania.

OTP Bank Romania is a branch of OTP Bank, that is offering universal financial services in Hungary, Romania, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria, Russia, Ukraine, Slovakia, and Serbia to more than 13 million clients through a territorial network of nearly 1,500 units, ATMs and electronic channels.