Romania takes over rotating presidency of Open Skies Consultative Commission

Romania has taken over the rotating presidency of the Open Skies Consultative Commission (OSCC), and on Monday it chaired the first meeting in a series of four for the ongoing session in Vienna.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE) says in a press statement that the four meetings will consider questions relating to compliance with the Treaty on Open Skies; seek to resolve ambiguities and differences of interpretation emerging during treaty implementation; consider and decide on applications for accession to the treaty, and review the distribution of flight quotas annually.

“Another current and future concern of the commission is updating the treaty, particularly by commissioning and certifying digital observance instruments. The Open Skies Consultative Commission was established by Article X and Annex L of the treaty. It consists of representatives from each of the 34 states parties to the Open Skies Treaty. The OSCC meets at the headquarters of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna, Austria,” says MAE.

The Treaty on Open Skies was adopted on March 24, 1992.

Romania ratified it in 1994.