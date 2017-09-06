Romania, the host of the 42nd edition of the Conventus Latin ORL

For the fourth time in the history of the Societas ORL Latina, established in Lyon in 1929, Romania is the host of the Conventus Latin ORL. The 42nd edition of this international congress will be held in Prahova County, in Sinaia, at the beginning of September, on which occasion the fourth Congress of the Romanian Rhinologic Society will be also held. Considering the importance of this event, attended by representatives of the medical elite in the country and abroad in the ENT field, this edition will take place under the royal blazon, Her Royal Highness Princess Maria granting her High Patronage to this edition.

From September 6 to 9, 2017, in Prahova County, in Sinaia, the 42nd edition of the Conventus Latin ORL will be held. It is the fourth time in the history of Societas ORL Latina when the Conventus Latin ORL is held in Romania, after the editions organized in 1937, 1984 and 2006. In 1937, the Societas ORL Latina Congress was held in Romania under the High Patronage of the King Carol II. Later, between 1939 and 1948, holding this congress was interrupted because of the World War II.

Societas ORL Latina was established in 1929 in Lyon. The Romanian professor Nicolae Metianu was one of the founders, together with Prof. Antonio G. Tapia (Madrid), Prof. Albert Hautant (Paris) and the Secretary General Fleury Chavanne (Lyon); the goal of this society is to make a connection between the otorhinolaryngology schools from the Latin world and the scientific alignment at the progress level of the Anglo-Saxon countries. Societas ORL Latina has developed consistently in the recent years, reaching 26 member states and 40 affiliated states out of the total of 84 Latin-based countries of the world. The congresses organized in 2010 and 2012 on the South American continent registered more than 1000 participants, which shows the interest for this society, its prestige and the important development of this specialty in the Latin countries.

According to its statute, the Societas ORL Latina Congress is held every two years in a Latin country. Thus, it is a honor for Romania – as Prof. Dr. Codrut Sarafoleanu, the President of the 42nd edition of the Conventus Latin ORL, held in Sinaia, stated – to be the host of this prestigious event attended by hundreds of physicians who are ENT specialists from the country and abroad. This importance is confirmed by the 50 members of the International Scientific Committee of the Congress, of which 25 members are from Italy, the rest of them being from Angola, Greece, Portugal, Israel, Germany, Panama, Argentina, England, Belgium, Turkey, Cyprus, USA, Hungary, Spain, Serbia, Venezuela, Austria, Republic of Moldova, Czech Republic and Bulgaria. In fact, two of the Italian members – Professor Roberto Albera and Professor Desiderio Passali – will be present in Romania, Sinaia, as President, respectively Secretary General of the Societas ORL Latina.

This international event gets higher importance since it will be held in the same time with the fourth Congress of the Romanian Rhinologic Society, both of the events taking place at the “Casino Sinaia” International Conference Center. At these congresses, some of the members of the International Scientific Committee will hold, before the participants, presentations on specialized topics, being an opportunity, as in the previous editions, for the physicians attending the event to benefit from exchanges of experience and good practices in the field. We should mention that this international congress taking place in Sinaia will be held under the royal blazon, Her Royal Highness Princess Maria granting her High Patronage to the 42nd edition of this prestigious event. Granting the High Patronage took place on July 20, 2017, at an official ceremony organized at the Elisabeta Palace, attended by representatives of the medical elite, including Prof. Dr. Codrut Sarafoleanu –President of the 42nd Conventus Latin ORL, Prof. Dr. Dorin Sarafoleanu –Honorary President of the Romanian Rhinologic Society, Dr. Adriana Neagos – President of the Romanian Rhinologic Society, as well as other members of the Romanian Rhinologic Society.

We mention that rhinology – an important subspecialty of the otorhinolaryngology, addresses to a diverse and very frequent pathology, which has important interdisciplinary implications. The appearance of the Romanian Rhinologic Society in Romania was an important step for the alignment to the standards and directions of the modern otorhinolaryngology, in the context in which many physicians became interested in this field.