Romania expresses solidarity with British people after Manchester attack

Romania’s Embassy in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and the Northern Ireland is paying attention to the explosion that occurred on Monday night at a concert in Manchester ended in at least 19 dead and over 50 injured, and the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) expresses solidarity with the British people, informs a release by the MAE sent to AGERPRES.

The diplomatic mission has urgently approached the local authorities with a view to get information on the nationality of the victims. The embassy is monitoring the case and is ready to offer consular assistance pending the demands.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its “deep regret and condolence for the numerous dead and its entire hope for the quick recovery of the injured, following the explosion in Manchester,” specifies the ministry.

President Iohannis, PM Grindeanu express solidarity with UK after Manchester blast

President Klaus Iohannis expresses his solidarity with the United Kingdom after the blast in Manchester.

“Shocked and saddened by the terrible news from Manchester. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. Solidarity with the UK,” wrote Iohannis on Twitter, on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu also expressed his empathy with the families of those who lost their lives or were injured in the explosion that took place in Manchester on Monday night.

“All our thoughts go to the families of those who have lost their lives and to those injured in the Manchester explosion. The Embassy of Romania in London is in constant contact with the British authorities to find out if there are Romanians among the victims. The emergency number of the diplomatic mission is 0044 7738716335,” wrote Premier Sorin Grindeanu on Facebook.