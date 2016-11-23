Romania to adopt General Data Protection Regulation in May 2018

Romania will adopt the General Data Protection Regulation in spring 2018 and the companies will be required to have integrated personal data storage and processing information systems, CIO at the Prime Minister’s Chancellery, Secretary of State Cristian Cucu told the Romanian Computer Show (RoCS 2016) event on Wednesday.

“As far as the digitization part is concerned, the EU Big Brother adopted a General Data Protection Regulation we willy-nilly must adopt. On May 25, 2018 Romania will adopt the General Data Protection Regulation which clearly sets forth certain provisions. The government will have to take all the necessary measures to make sure that the industry doesn’t get fined for failure to comply with this regulation. This new regulation will apply to the entire IT sector, with the mention that critical state infrastructures are subject to a different kind of regulations, and the regulations for the private sector are otherwise nuanced,” said Cucu.

The official mentioned that failure to comply with the new regulation will result in huge fines being applied, with penalties so high they could even prompt the disappearance of a business.

Cucu added that the new regulation is not a directive, “which means that there is no requirement to transpose it into national legislation, we don’t need an organic law for this and the fines will be applied directly.”

He also described himself as a supporter of the idea of IT specialization and that in this regard Romania needs to find its position in the European Union.

The European Parliament adopted on April 14, 2016 the package on the protection of personal data which comprises a General Data Protection Regulation which is directly applicable to all member states, and a Directive on the protection of personal data processed during the activities of law enforcement authorities.

The provisions of the regulation came into force in spring this year, following its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union on April 27, but they will be fully applicable after a period of 2 years, beginning with spring 2018.

Leaders from the domestic IT industry, public authorities and professional associations participated on Wednesday in the 22nd edition of the Romanian Computer Show – RoCS 2016 organized in Bucharest.

RoCS is an event targeted at ICT experts both in the public and the private sector, but also at representatives of professional associations.