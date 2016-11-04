Romania, to be presented as tourist destination at World Travel Market London 2016

Romania will be presented as tourist destination at World Travel Market London 2016, in the period 7 – 9 November, the National Authority for Tourism (ANT) announced on Friday.

In its 37th edition, World Travel Market London is the biggest world travel fair for specialists (business2business), and Romania has been participating since the first edition. World Travel Market London is regarded by many specialists in the industry as the most important annual travel event. In this year’s edition, a number of 182 countries will be represented which registered with a national pavilion, with 50,000 participants having officially enrolled. Organisers estimate a number of over 100,000 visitors over the three days of the event. In 2016, for the first time in the history of WTM London the event duration was reduced from 4 to 3 days.

According to the ANT representatives, in the London fair, Romania will be promoted as a destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events (MICE), adventure tourism, city-break, ecotourism, rural tourism, circuits, with all the areas being brought to the attention of the specialists.” Attending the WTM London 2016 will also be two ambassadors of Romanian tourism, Nicolae Voiculet and Ilie Nastase, “figures who through their notoriety will draw specialists and bring a higher value to Romania’s stand,” according to the ANT.

Romania will be present at the World Travel Market London 2016 with a 198 square metre stand.

ANT President Anca Pavel-Nedea will participate in the ministers’ summit, as well as in meetings with foreign counterparts, media, marketing and PR companies in the tourism area.