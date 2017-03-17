Romania to cover 370 sqm at EXPO 2017 Future Energy in Kazakhstan, June 10 to Sept. 10

Romania is going to cover a 370-sqm stand at the Astana Energy World Exhibition in Kazahstan due 10 June through 10 September, to promote through domestic companies innovative heating or energy efficiency solutions, the officials with the Romania – Kazakhstan Bilateral Chamber of Trade and Industry (CBCIRoOKAZ) on Friday announced at a specialist forum.

The exhibition in the Kazahstan’s Capital City, which is themed this year “Future Energy”, will gather over 100 countries at its opening.

“In summer this year, Romania and Kazakhstan celebrate 25 years of diplomatic relationship.This year, too Kazakhstan’s new Capital City, Astana is hosting the EXPO 2017 Future Energy. (…) I believe that Romania has to aim to the East and perhaps it finds opportunities in Kazakhstan,” said in the opening of the conference in Bucharest Petru Lificiu (photo), president of the CBCIRoKAZ, according to Agerpres.

The representatives of the Romania – Kazahstan Bilateral Chamber of Trade and Industry on Friday specified that an important step for Romania’s participation in the world exhibition was the Republic of Kazakhstan’s Government Decision of 23 December 2016, through which starting with 1 January 2017 Romania’s citizens can get in/ out of /Kazakhstan and reside on its territory for up to 30 days visa free from the date they cross the border.

According to data released by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Republic of Kazakhstan is Romania’s largest economic partner in Central Asia, the bilateral commercial exchanges recording a dynamic development lately. At 30 June 2016, the volume of the two countries’ trade exchange amounted to USD 381.724 million, down by 43 percent against the same period of 2015, of which export was USD 27.865 million (-3.1 percent) and import reaching USD 353.858 million (-45 percent), with USD 325.999 million balance in favour of Kazakhstan.

In the first 6 months of 2016, Romania exported to Kazakhstan mainly: machinery and tools, electric equipment (66 percent), food, beverages and tobacco (11.7 percent), chemical products and products related thereto (7.7 percent) and plastics, rubber and related items (5 percent). As for the imports, dominant remained the mineral products (crude oil) with 99.6 percent.

Currently, as many as 16 commercial companies with Kazakh capital worth USD 51.000 operate in Romania, with the said Central Asian republic ranking 119th on residence countries of the investors in commercial companies with foreign shares.

The Romania – Kazakhstan Bilateral Chamber of Trade and Industry (CBCIROKAZ) was established in 2007, at the first visit of then President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev. Ever since, the CBCIRoKaz has developed several projects, backing the collaboration and the experience exchange between the two countries. In 2015 alone, the Chamber has supported the trip to Kazakhstan of six delegations dedicated to Romanian businesspersons dealing with the oil, transports, constructions and installations areas. The largest coal exploitation basin from the former USSR, a Romanian-German capital rolling stock and wagons factory are headed for being launched in Karaganda.