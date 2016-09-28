Romania to display at Future Energy Expo 2017 in Astana, Kazakhstan

Romania will set up a national pavilion at the Future Energy Expo 217 intentional exposition to be hosted by Astana, Kazakhstan, June 10 – September 10, 2017.

The Romanian Government says in a press statement that expected to attend the event are more than 100 countries and over 5 million visitors.

“Romania’s participation in the exposition is an opportunity to advance Romania’s interests subsumed to the future energy theme. Trade promotion actions will be conducted to present the country’s domestic supply of products and services as well as internal tourism and national traditions and culture, while direct opportunities will be secured for boosting economic exhales using this promotion vector for Romanian companies,” the statement reads.

Romania’s Foreign Ministry is authorised to derive revenue from leasing out spaces for commercial activities, with the chased money to be fully paid into the national budget.

The Government’s representation related to the organisation and conduct of Romania’s participation in the event is provided by the commissioner of the Romanian Section, one secretary of state or undersecretary of state with the Ministry of Economy, Commerce and Relations with the Business Environment, the Energy Ministry, the Culture Ministry and the Ministry of National Education and Scientific Research.

Conducting the actions to prepare Romania’s participation in the exposition and to coordinate activities there is the World Exposition Project Unit with MAE.

The Government says that on November 22, 1928 the Paris Convention on international expositions was signed, with Romania, a founding member, having ratified it under Decree 2581/1930. Under the convention, an international exposition bureau is established, along with basic regulations related to the classification of expositions, rights and obligations of organisers and participants, as well as the frequency of the events. After 1989, Romania has attended all the expositions held by the bureau, known by its French acronym BIE.