Romania to fully support activity of next UN Secretary General Guterres

Romania’s Foreign Minister Lazar Comanescu on Friday said Romania will fully support the activity of the next United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, whose tenure is scheduled to start on January 1, 2017.

In a press statement released on Friday, Romania’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) quotes Comanescu as assuring that Romania, strongly committed to the principles in the UN Charter, to international peace and security, as well as to development and human rights, will fully support the activity of the next UN secretary general.

The Romanian chief diplomat is further quoted as extending congratulations to Guterres for appointment to the office, and as voicing conviction that his being elected will bring substantive added value to the UN addressing complex challenges on the world’s agenda.