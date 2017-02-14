Romania, to present itself as tourist destination at ‘Tour Salon Poznań’ International Fair

Romania will present itself as a tourist destination at the 28th edition of the international tourism fair ‘Tour Salon Poznań’ to take place from February 17 to 19, in Poland, according to a press release published on Monday, on the website of the Ministry of Tourism.

‘Tour Salon Poznań’ is one of the most important exhibition events on the Polish market. Unlike other editions, this year’s fair will be much stronger oriented towards the larger audience, maintaining nonetheless the B2B component for the first day of the event.

Poland is a dynamic, growing market, representing a very good opportunity for Romania, especially on the segments of active and adventure tourism, cultural tourism and circuits. In 2015, the Polish market ranked ninth in the source markets charts, recording significant increases on several segments and an above-average evolution of foreign tourist arrivals (+11.9 pct), namely 28.1 pct.

According to the Tourism Ministry, the main destinations of the Polish tourists to Romania are the towns in Transylvania (Brasov, Sibiu, Sighisoara), Maramures, Bucovina, the Danube Delta and the Carpathian Mountains. They are interested in the active and adventure tourism (hiking, climbing, visiting natural parks), the mountain resorts recording an important increasing demand from this segment.

Romania will be present at Tour Salon with a 60 square meters interactive stand, focusing on visitors’ involvement, as they have the possibility to participate in workshops and traditional craftsmanship demonstrations, as well as contests with prizes.