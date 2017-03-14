Romania to promote Black Sea Coast, Danube Delta at MITT 2017

The Romanian Black Sea coast and the Danube Delta will be promoted at the Moscow International Travel & Tourism Exhibition (MITT), March 14-16, at a stand of the Romanian Ministry of Tourism, the Black Sea Coast – Danube Delta Association (ASDD) said Tuesday in a press statement.

The Moscow International Travel & Tourism Exhibition is the largest such trade convention in Russia and one of the world’s five largest, with attendance of 1,600 companies from 182 countries.

Displaying at Romania’s stand, besides ASDD, will be the management of the Mihail Kogalniceanu International Airport of Constanta, the Association of Danube Delta Travel Agency Employers, as well as travel agency officials and hoteliers.

“In furtherance to our attendance in the fair, we are answering to the invitation from a travel agency from Sankt Petersburg, which means we have already scheduled meetings at the Romanian General Consulate, to meet the consul general, who will then join us in the meeting with officials of the Sankt Petersburg local public administration to discuss with officials of the local government of Sankt Petersburg, which is empowered to enter external cooperation on behalf of the city, as well as officials of the Sankt Petersburg travel office. Our delegation will also include officials of the Mihail Kogalniceanu Airport of Constanta, as well as the management of the Danube Delta Travel Agency Employers. We are also trying to meet execs of the Aeroflot airliner of Russia and Russian tour operators members of ATOR,” the statement reads.

ASDD Chair Corina Martin says the Romanian exhibitors discuss in Moscow with Russian tour operators to promote the Romanian Black Sea Coast and the Danube Delta as holiday destinations for Russians.

Chairman of the Danube Delta Travel Agency Employers Daniel Ilusca is quoted as saying the Danube Delta can win the major interest of European tour operators in general and the Russian operators in particular.

According to ASDD, the Romanian Black Sea city of Constanta has entered a friendly cooperation agreement with Sankt Petersburg under which the Sankt Petersburg’s Committee on Foreign Affairs voices intention to organise Constanta Days and celebrate this agreement on various occasions, including on the days of the city.