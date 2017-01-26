Romania to promote cultural, adventure tourism and Romanian traditions at FEPSO tourism fair in Zürich

Romania will promote in Switzerland the cultural and adventure tourism and Romanian traditions at FEPSO tourism fair, which is organized in Zürich, in the period 26 – 29 January 2017, shows a press release of the Ministry of Tourism, remitted on Wednesday to AGERPRES.

FESPO tourism fair in Zürich is considered the biggest event of this type for the people of Switzerland. The exhibition event is focusing, particularly, on the tourism and golf offers, with over 650 exhibitors participating in this year’s edition. FESPO organizes numerous events, congresses, seminars, but also shows for the visitors.

In this year’s edition, Romania participates with a 24-square-meter stand, where six tour operators will exhibit.

According to the statistics, the visitors who come to the fair are interested in the tourism new trends, search for general information on holiday destinations, means of transport and participate in presentations and workshops.

According to the representatives of the Ministry of Tourism, Romania will promote in Zürich cultural tourism, nature, Romanian traditions, as well the tourism of adventure. Swiss people are tourists with a high consumer potential and are disposed to allocate high amounts of money for the quality tourist services.

At the editions of last year’s FEPSO tourism fair from Zürich were registered over 63,000 visitors.

In the first 11 months of 2016, according to the data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS), the number of Swiss tourists who arrived in Romania stood at 25,824, most of them, 21,891, in Bucharest. Switzerland ranks, thus, 18th as country bringing tourists to Romania.