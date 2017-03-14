Romania to send seven gymnasts to 2017 Baku World Cup

Romania will send seven gymnasts to compete in the 2017 Baku World Cup of senior men’s and women’s artistic gymnastics, March 16-19, according to a post on the website of the International Gymnastics Federation.

Representing Romania in the women’s events will be Catalina Ponor (photo) and Anamaria Ocolisan, accompanied by coaches Matei Stanei and Florin Cotutiu.

Competing in the men’s events on behalf of Romania will be Cristian Bataga, Adelin Kotrong, Alexandru Andrei Ursache, Vlad Cotuna and Ioan Laurentiu Nistor.

This will be the first time ahead of the European Gymnastics Championships to be hosted by the northwestern city of Cluj-Napoca, April 19-23, that a new code of points will be tested.

Ponor, the only Romanian female gymnast that competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics, will perform on the vault, beam and floor apparatuses, while Ocolisan will try her hand in the uneven bars, beam and floor events.

In the men’s individual competition, Bataga is the only Romanian gymnast to perform on three apparatuses: floor, pommel horse and vault; Kotrong will compete in the floor and vault events; Ursache on pommel horse and rings, while Cotuna and Nistor will perform on parallel bars and high bar.

The qualification rounds are scheduled for Thursday and Friday, with the finals to be held on Saturday and Sunday.