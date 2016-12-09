Romania unemployment rate at end-October parks at 4.76pct

The national unemployment rate recorded at end-October 2016 parked at 4.76pct, down 0.12pct as against the same period of 2015, read the data released on Friday by the National Employment Agency (ANOFM).

Out of a total of 417,875 unemployed filling the territorial employment agencies’ lists, as many as 81,418 were receiving unemployment benefits, according to the source.

The ANOFM data also say that in October 2016 compared to September 2016, the men’s unemployment rate maintained its decreasing tendency, reaching 5.10pct, while the female unemployment rate grew to 4.36pct.

Most of the unemployed were ranging from 40 to 49-year-old (115,359 persons), followed by those of the 30 – 39 year-old category (84,135), at the other end being the persons aged between 25 to 29 (33,600).

“The uneducated jobless and the ones with a primary, gymnasium and vocational education level were having the highest weight among the unemployed registered at the ANOFM (79.48pct), while the unemployed with a high school and post-high school education represented 16.36pct of the jobless, along with the higher educated with 4.16pct. In October 2016, 24 counties and Bucharest City recorded drops in the unemployment rate, the highest diminishing being recorded by Teleorman (0.49pct), Buzau (0.44pct), Valcea (0.43pct), Mehedinti (0.27pct), Covasna (0.16pct), Mures (0.12pct), Tulcea (0.11pct), Harghita and Salaj (0.11pct each),” informs the ANOFM release.

The highest levels of unemployment were attained by the counties of Vaslui (11.66pct), Teleorman (11.27pct), Buzau (9.74pct), Dolj (9.49pct), Galati (9.36pct), Mehedinti (9.13pct), Olt (8.87pct), Calarasi (7.22pct), Ialomita (6.98pct) and Gorj (6.94pct). On the other hand, the Ilfov County continued to record the lowest unemployment rate, only 1.11pct.

All in all, at end-October 2016, the unemployment rate at national level was 4.76pct, 0.01pct below the level of September 2016 and 0.12pct smaller than October 2015. By residence, as many as 122,512 jobless were from the urban areas and 295,363 from the rural ones.