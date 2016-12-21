Romania, World Bank ink 500 M euro loan to streamline public finances

The loan agreement between Romania and the World Bank worth 500 million euros, dedicated to streamlining public finances and economic growth, was signed by Public Finances Minister, Anca Dragu and the World Bank’s Country Director for Romania and Hungary, Elisabetta Capannelli, the Public Finance Ministry announced on Tuesday.

“Anca Dragu, Minister of Public Finances, and Elisabetta Capannelli, country director of World Bank for Romania and Hungary have signed a loan agreement for development policies (DPL) regarding the streamlining of the public finances and the economic growth, worth 500 million euros,” says the ministry’s announcement.

The agreement is to be ratified by the Parliament, and the drawing date is 31 December 2017.