Romanian Air Force: Another three F-16 to land in Romania on Thursday

Another three F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft were scheduled to land on Thursday, at the Borcea 86th Airbase, the Romanian Air Forces announced on Facebook.

The aircraft come from Portugal and will join the other six aircrafts purchased on September 28, from the Portuguese Monte Real airbase.

Another three airships of this type will be brought in Romania in the first part of 2017.

In 2013, Romania decided to buy 12 second-hand airships of F-16 type. Initially, the plan provided the purchase of 24 airships, but the final decision was 12, due to the financial reasons. Besides F-16, the aircraft production companies also presented the JAS-39 Gripen and Eurofighter Typhoon, as offers for new aircraft. The offer of Rafale airships produced by Dassault was also analyzed.

The price for the 12 F-16 aircraft was set at a total of EUR 628 million. The aircraft will be stationed at the airbases of Fetesti and Campia Turzii, which were modernized specially for this type of plane.

According to the experts, Romania needs 48 multirole airships, meaning four squadrons. In 2015, the Romanian authorities have announced the plan to purchase other aircraft of the F-16 type.

Romania wants to buy other 12 F-16 airplanes, the assignment procedures of the contract are to be drafted for the second squadron.