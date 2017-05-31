Romanian ambassador in Helsinki granted access to Camelia Smicala’s children, in forcible orphanage placement

The President of the Committee for Romanian Communities Living Abroad, deputy Constantin Codreanu, on a visit to Finland, announces that the authorities in this country will allow the Romanian Ambassador in Helsinki, Razvan Rotundu to visit Maria And Mihai Smicala, in the two orphanages where they were placed.

“As a result of our demands, the Finnish side succumbed, announcing that it would allow the Romanian Ambassador in Helsinki, Mr Razvan Rotundu, to visit Maria and Mihai Smicala in the two orphanages where they were forcibly placed after the separation from their mother and their family. At the same time we express our regret that we, as Romanian parliamentarians, were not allowed such a meeting with the two children of Camelia Smicala,” said deputy Constantin Codreanu, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

He mentioned that the visit of the Romanian parliamentary delegation started in Tampere, at Smicala family’s home and on Wednesday were held official talks with the representatives of the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, of the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health as well as with members of the Tampere City Hall.

“We informed Finnish officials about our position in this case, stressing that Maria and Mihai Smicala, forced into placement, are also Romanian citizens, and their rights must be observed. We have shown our consternation at the fact that in the last two months Finland has not allowed the Romanian ambassador to Finland to visit the children, and we have urged the Finnish side to no longer oppose such a meeting,” the deputy added.

At the same time, the head of the Romanian parliamentary delegation announced that on Thursday he will have an official meeting at Finland’s Parliament, with the members of the Social Affairs Committee in order to address the case of Smicala’s children again.

“We wish Finland developed and implemented a law in conformity with the European one, that does not allow abuses such as those found in Smicala’s children case and does not raise any questions. Clearly, before we finish our visit to Finland, we we will meet again with Ms. Camelia Smicala, by whose side we have been and still are in her natural effort to recover her two coercively and unjustifiably separated children, contrived to endure this calvary. Maria and Mihai must come home, together with their mother and their sister Andreea. Our struggle continues,” he concluded.

On May 28, the Minister for Romanians Abroad, Andreea Pastarnac stated, referring to the case of Camelia Smicala (photo), that at the level of the inter-ministerial committee that handles the matter, she is trying to send experts from the National Child Protection Authority to Finland so as to engage in a dialogue with the Finnish specialists.

Doctor Camelia Smicala from Piatra Neamt, established for 12 years in Finland, was sentenced to six months in prison for slander of the authorities when the bailiffs took her children away. She was accused of calumniating the court executives who intervened in force two years ago to take over her children. The Romanian is the mother of two children of 11 and 10 years, respectively.