Romanian ambassador to US: Hungarian ForMin Peter Szijjarto’s gesture lacks elegance

Romania’s Ambassador to the United States, George Maior, told AGERPRES that Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto’s decision to forbid Hungarian diplomats to take part in celebrations of Romania’s national day lacks elegance.

‘It shows a lack of elegance from their part, and I believe we need to remember once in a while that we’re in the 21st century, we’re allies, partners in the European Union; we’re not in the 19th century anymore,’ Maior said.

According to a report published by hvg.hu, Szijjarto asked diplomats in all Hungary’s foreign missions not to take part in celebration organized by Romanian embassies on December 1.

Hungary’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed for Hungarian media the minister’s order.

‘Since Hungarian people have no reason to celebrate on December 1, the Foreign and Trade Minister forbids all employees of the Foreign Ministry to attend Romania’s national holiday celebrations,’ a statement of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry read.

Romania’s Foreign Ministry labeled Szijjarto’s decision as ‘difficult to understand, especially since respect for other countries’ national values and symbols lie at the foundation of the European Union and transatlantic community set of values. Romania will remain a state attached to respecting these values.’

„I’m confident the strategic partnership with US will get stronger”

Romania’s ambassador in Washington, George Cristian Maior told Agerpres that he has signals on the US officials’ behalf that the strategic partnership between Romania and the USA will become stronger in the years to come due to the regional political, security context.

“I’m confident that based on the signals I’ve received from the Congress, from the transition team, from some prominent republican personalities that this partnership not only it will go on in all of its essential security, economic, cultural parametres, but it will deepen and Romania will have a greater opportunity of expression in the region, in a quite difficult period as you can see, from the political point of view, and in terms of security,” said Maior.