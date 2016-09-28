Romanian artist Celina Grigore Wins Excellence Award at the 9th “From Lausanne to Beijing” International Fiber Art Biennale Juried Show

Celina Grigore’s tapestry “Reunion” has been honored with the Award of Excellence at the prestigious 9th “From Lausanne to Beijing” International Fiber Art Biennale. “From Lausanne to Beijing” International Fiber Art Biennale is the world’s largest fiber art biennale. This year’s edition was held at the Guan Shan Yue Art Museum in Shenzhen, China, a recipient of the “Capital of Design Award” by the U.N.

The winning entry, “Reunion”, is a large (71″ x 95″/180 x 241cm) hand-woven tapestry that conveys “a desire for togetherness and communication”. The jury selected 221 artworks from 963 world-wide entries. “This is a real privilege to win the Excellence Award”, said Celina Grigore. “It is exciting to be recognized at an exhibit that has established a record of excellence for the past 18 years.”

Mrs. Grigore is an artist based in California and exhibits her work internationally. Mrs. Grigore’s work is currently being displayed at the American Tapestry Biennial 11 traveling through three United States museums; participates as an invited artists in several exhibitions travelling throughout Portugal. In 2015 Mrs. Grigore’s won the Best of Show at the renowned Fantastic Fibers International Exhibition at the Yeiser Art Center in Paducah, Kentucky, a UNESCO Creative City of Crafts and Folk Arts. Mrs. Grigore’s artwork was selected for the “Excellence in Fibers” International Juried Exhibition in Print featured in “Fiber Art Now” magazine winter 2015 issue.

“Producing large hand-woven tapestries has been the focus of my artistic career. I often employ the rhythm of black and white for its integrity and potency to engage the viewer.” says Mrs. Grigore.