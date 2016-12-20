Romanian authorities deplore the bloody incidents in Ankara and Berlin, send condolences to the victims’ families

*ForMin Comanescu sends letter of condolence to Russian counterpart after Ankara assasination of Russian Ambassador

The Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lazar Comanescu, has addressed on Monday evening a letter of condolence to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, regarding the attack in Ankara that left the Russian Federation’s Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov dead, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced.

“The Romanian Minister’s message emphasizes the firm condemnation by Romania of this abominable act directed against an ambassador and the importance of efforts to combat terrorist acts and of bringing those guilty to justice,” the quoted source mentions.

Minister Lazar Comanescu also addressed condolences to the family of the victim and expressed his solidarity with the Russian people in these troubled times.

DefMin Motoc sends condolences to family of Russian Ambassador killed in Ankara

National Defence Minister Mihnea Motoc sends condolences to the family of Russian Ambassador killed in Ankara, Andrey Karlov.

“A bloody evening yesterday, with renewed fears in front of resurgent, borderless, limitless terrorism. In Ankara, Russia’s Ambassador Andrey Karlov falls under the the bullets of endless hatred. Condolences to the mourning family and solidarity with the Russian people at time of great trial. Even harsher times are coming…,” Motoc wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

Aurescu: What happened in Berlin – a tragedy, assassination of Ambasador Karlov – a revolting act

Presidential adviser Bogdan Aurescu sends his condolences on behalf of the Presidential Administration following the tragedy in Berlin, stating at the same time, that the assassination of the Russian Ambassador in Ankara, Andrey Karlov, is a “revolting act”.

“I would like to express, on behalf of the Presidential Administration, sincere condolences to the grieving families, to the German authorities and the German people for the innocent victims, dead and wounded, in the Christmas Market of Berlin. What occurred in Berlin, in Breitscheidplatz, represents an unimaginable tragedy,” Aurescu told Agerpres.

He showed that Europe is for the second time, in mourning, after the Ankara attack to which the Russian Federation Ambassador to Turkey fell victim.

“The assassination of a diplomat, who, by the definition of his profession, is a person of negotiation, dedicated to attaining the objective of maintaining peace and international security through peaceful means, in opposition with any acts of violence, is a revolting act,” said Aurescu, specifying that Romania supports the grieving family and the Russian authorities.

On Monday evening, a truck ploughed through a Christmas market in Berlin, hitting numerous visitors, international news agencies report. According to the German police, the number of deceased people reached 12. A number of 48 people, some with serious injuries, were taken to hospital, EFE points out.

Also on Monday, the Russian Ambassador in Ankara, Andrey Karlov, was killed in an armed attack that was labeled terrorist by the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Moscow, international news agencies inform. Karlov was shot in the back by a gunned man while he was delivering a speech at the opening of a photography exhibition about Russia.