Romanian Blouse exhibit to reach Istanbul

Traditional Romanian blouses, arts and design works inspired by traditional Romanian attire will be exhibited at the Maritime Museum in Istanbul, September 20- October 11, as part of the Romanian Cultural Institute’s “Maiastra – The Untold Story of the Romanian Blouse” collection.

According to a press statement by ICR Istanbul released on Monday, the exhibition has been constructed as an art installation inspired by the Romanian Blouse, a space of metaphor combining traditional and modern elements into an original collaborative concept, created and produced by the Galateca Gallery.

“The curator’s concept is based on the idea that tradition is a redeeming cultural act and, starting from this concept, the exhibit comprises three segments: a selection of Romanian blouses from different areas of the country, dedicated to different rituals; an installation containing photographs of Queen Marie of Romania wearing the traditional Romanian attire, together with visual artist Aurel Tar’s acrylic on canvas “La Blouse Roumaine – IA Gheparda” series,” the statement says.

The three segments of the installation will be completed by a ceramics collection inspired by tradition and made by Romanian artists in various fields: home decor ceramics, Una ca Luna, ceramics and accessories by Daniela Fainis, fashion design by Izabela Mandoiu, leather accessories by Simina Filar, contemporary jewelry by Carla Szabo.

In its 16th edition, the internationally acclaimed “Maiastra” is the first contemporary art project dedicated to the Romanian blouse and identity symbols, mounted by the Galateca Gallery, inspired by the La Blouse Roumaine, Romanian blouse, online community.