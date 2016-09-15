Romanian, Bulgarian officials debate on EU Strategy for the Danube Region

Deputy Prime Minister and Regional Development and Public Administration Minister Vasile Dincu met at the Victoria Palace Bulgarian Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova to discuss mainly strategic and operational aspects on coordinating Priority Axis 3 of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR).

According to a Regional Development and Public Administration Ministry (MDRAP) release, on this occasion “Minister Dincu reiterated the commitment and full availability of the MDRAP representatives for the further development of the collaboration with the Bulgarian experts aimed at achieving these common goals.”

In respect to the preparation of the joint project for funding the coordination of the priority areas of the Danube Transnational Programme, Deputy PM Vasile Dincu underscored the experience of the MDRAP technical experts in respect to drawing up and implementing the projects funded under transnational programmes.

“Concerning the future activities, namely the meeting of the Coordination Committee and the other events scheduled until the end of 2016, the MDRAP experts are currently working together to identify the optimal solution for their scheduling, taking into account the availability of the members of the Coordination Committee and the event calendar in the tourism and culture are for October – November 2016,” Vasile Dincu mentioned.

On the occasion of the meeting, Deputy PM Vasile Dincu was invited to participate in Sofia in the conference on worldwide civilisations and modern tourism, due to have a plenary session on November 29.

In respect to the common agenda on the level of the two states’ governments, the officials assessed the possibility of organising a joint meeting this autumn, meant to strengthen the future cooperation relations between Romania and Bulgaria, the source also informs.