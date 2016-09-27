Romanian-Chinese cooperation in Eastern European water resource development center in Northern Romania

Romanian Bistrita-Nasaud northern county and China’s Hunan province, which already cooperate under a twinning agreement (photo), are to establish an Eastern European water resource center. The announcement was made during a conference in Bistrita last Thursday.

The event meant to officially launch the cooperation agreement in science and technology between Bistrita-Nasaud and Hunan, which is one of the top 10 Chinese provinces in terms of development, was organized in partnership with the Bistrita-Nasaud Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Romanian Water Association and CLEMS cluster ( Eco-innovation for a Sustainable Environment Cluster).

“During our talks with the Chinese part we decided to set up a water resource development center, given that the Asian-European Forum has a similar center in Hunan province. We decided to establish a branch here in Bistrita, a water resource development center for Eastern Europe. That is why we organized this conference in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce, Romanian Water Association and Eco-innovation Cluster – which includes many universities, research institutes, companies and agencies and we hope to widen the participation in the cluster as we go,” CLEMS president Grigore Vlad said.

The Romanian and Chinese officials present at the conference signed an agreement to establish a common research center of ASEMwater in Eastern Europe as well as a common statement on facilitating cooperation in science and technology between the two administrative units.

According to Vlad, the center could be funded by both the government and private companies, and it will facilitate the exchange of information between China and Romania in terms of water resources.

The conference in Bistrita gathered several local officials such as Vice President of Bistrita-Nasaud County Council Ioan Tintean, Chair of the Bistrita Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vasile Bar, Director of the Agency for Regional Development North-West Sanda Catana, head of the Romanian Water Association Diana Ciataras, as well as Chinese officials such as Director of the Hunan Province Science and Technology Department Xudong Tong, director of Water Resources Research and Development Center Canming Zhang.