“Romanian Cinematheque” in Budapest opens with “Red Gloves” by Radu Gabrea

“Romanian Cinematheque,” a new permanent programme initiated by the Romanian Cultural Institute in Budapest to showcase important Romanian film productions of all time, will be inaugurated today with a screening dedicated to late director Radu Gabrea, who passed away on 9 February 2017.

The feature chosen for this event is “Manusi rosii” (Red Gloves, 2010), a screen adaptation of the homonymous best-seller by Eginald Schlattner, an Evangelical priest born in 1933 in the western city of Arad, to a Saxon family. The movie presents a police investigation of young Saxon student Felix Goldschmidt, a victim of the massive arrest campaign unleashed by Securitate, the late political police of the Romanian Communist regime, in the years after the 1956 Revolution in Hungary.

For his part in the film, lead actor Alexandru Mihaescu won the Best Actor title at Saturno International Film Festival in Italy in 2010.

Ahead of the film’s projection, the audience will have the opportunity to learn about the career paths and biographical details of the late director Radu Gabrea.

The film runs with Hungarian subtitles. Admission is free.

Considering a rising interest in Romanian film productions, ICR Budapest is offering its moviegoers and all those interested in the Romanian culture, all along the year 2017, a selection of feature films and documentaries that mirror the developments in Romania’s filmmaking from the Communist regime’s constraints to originality and success of the local directors after 1990. At the same time, certain events under the “Romanian Cinematheque” will mark anniversaries or commemorations of some noted cinema artists, reads a press statement released by ICR Budapest.