Romanian citizen kidnapped in southern Nigeria. MAE activates crisis coordination cell

A Romanian engineer has been kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in southern Nigeria, Nigeria’s ‘Daily Post’ informs.

The Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) pointed out on Tuesday that the crisis coordination cell has been activated at the request of Foreign Minister Lazar Comanescu, the Romanian embassy in Abuja carefully monitoring the case.

“The Romanian embassy in Abuja is carefully monitoring the case of the Romanian citizen kidnapped in Nigeria on October 10. The Romanian citizen’s family has been notified about the incident,” reads a MAE press release.

While embassy representatives remain in permanent contact with relevant Nigerian authorities as well as with the family of the kidnapped Romanian, the Ministry has activated its crisis coordination cell.

“Likewise, we point out that at the order of the Foreign Minister, the crisis coordination cell has been activated, specific procedures being initiated. Considering the sensitivity of the situation, the Foreign Affairs Ministry recommends the subject be treated with caution and responsibility,” reads the press release.

The incident took place on Monday evening at a railway worksite close to Owa Oyibo village, Agbor province, southern Nigeria.

Gunmen attacked a group escorting foreign citizens and managed to kidnap a Romanian citizen.

Nigerian authorities have confirmed the incident and the kidnapping, pointing out that a search and rescue mission has been launched.

The Romanian embassy to Nigeria has asked Nigerian authorities to do everything in their power to save the Romanian citizen.

The Romanian engineer was working for Dextron Nigeria Ltd., regional police spokesperson Celestina Kalu told Reuters.

Ever since the 1990s, southern Nigeria has seen a conflict pitting security forces against local groups opposed to the activity of Western oil companies. Numerous employees working for Western companies have been kidnapped since 2004. They are generally released after ransoms are paid.