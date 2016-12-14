Romanian client owns the 1 millionth Duster manufactured in Mioveni

Bucharester Dumitru Jianu has become the owner of the 1 millionth Duster manufactured by the Mioveni plant. The car is an Altai green Black Touch 4×4 model with a 114-HP gasoline engine. Renault Commercial Roumanie CEO Hakim Boutehra handed out the car keys to the client. Embodying the specific attributes of the Dacia brand – robustness, generous interior room, excellent performance/price ratio –, since its launch Duster made a name for itself on the most demanding markets of Western Europe, such as France, Germany, United Kingdom and Switzerland.

“Duster represents the business card of the Dacia series. It is the model that managed to make a name for our brand both in Romania and in numerous countries where clients are looking for a robust and modern SUV. I’m pleased to hand out the keys of this anniversary model to a client from Romania – the cradle of the Dacia brand,” Hakim Boutehra stated.

Renewed at the end of 2013, Duster is currently manufactured at the plant in Mioveni, Arges County, as well as in many other plants outside Romania, in Russia, India, Columbia and Brazil.

Almost 6,300 Duster vehicles were delivered to Romanian clients in the first 11 months of 2016, putting Dacia’s SUV on the second place in the rankings of the best-selling models in Romania.