Romanian companies invited to attend privatization programme of Republic of Moldova

Romanian companies are invited to attend the privatization programme prepared by the Economy Ministry of the Republic of Moldova for the second half of the current year, Moldovan Economy Minister Octavian Calmic stated.

According to a release of the Economy Ministry of Romania, Romanian counterpart Alexandru Petrescu and Octavian Calmic (photo R) discussed, within a meeting, about the stage and importance of strengthening the bilateral relation on an economic and commercial plan for the business environments of the two states.

Minister Alexandru Petrescu reconfirmed Romania’s support for the European route of the Republic of Moldova, assessing also the level reached by the economic bilateral relations and the concrete demarches for carrying out joint projects.

“It’s essential for me to give substance and to concretize as much as possible the projects that we have on the mutual agenda. I believe it’s very important to raise the efficiency of the major projects in natural gas and electric energy areas. I want to underline that for the completion of the energy grid interconnection, which is a strategic objective for both states, we allocated important financial resources and instituted all the necessary inter-institutional mechanisms,” the Romanian Energy Minister mentioned.

According to the release, Deputy Prime Minister Octavian Calmic presented important economic and financial projects which the Republic of Moldova wants to promote as a priority in its relation with Romania.

On this occasion, Romanian companies were invited to invest and participate in the privatization programme prepared by the Economy Ministry of the Republic of Moldova for the second half of the current year.

“The two dignitaries convened, on this occasion, that the [meeting of the] Mixed Committee for Economic Cooperation in Bucharest take place in the second semester of this year, as an expression of improvement of collaboration with the Republic of Moldova, which remains a priority for Romania. Romania is the first trade partner of the Republic of Moldova. At the end of 2016, the bilateral trade recorded a volume of 1.38 billion US dollars. A slight growth by 2.35 percent can be noted, on the background of increasing Romanian exports by 1.49 percent (0.8 billion US dollars) and imports by 3.68 percent (0.5 billion US dollars),” the quoted source mentions.

The Republic of Moldova stays on the 4th rung (with a share of 5.24 percent) of the rankings for extra-community destinations of Romanian products, after Turkey (1.3 billion US dollars), the US (0.7 billion US dollars) and the Russian Federation (0.7 billion US dollars). As a supplier for the Romanian market, the products coming from the Republic of Moldova are ranked on the 8th position (with a share of 3.23 percent) from outside the community space, after China, Turkey, the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, the US and South Korea.